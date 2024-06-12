Real Tamale United faces lifetime ban over impersonation scandal

Real Tamale United is staring into the abyss, facing a potential lifetime ban from the Ghana Premier League for impersonation.

The shocking development comes after the team used unregistered players to face Dreams FC, while the first-team players boycotted the match in protest of unpaid salaries and entitlements.

In a bizarre twist, the team sheet included names of first-team players who did not travel with the team to Dawu, raising suspicions of impersonation.

This breach of regulations has sparked outrage, and the Ghana Football Association is set to take swift and severe action.

The use of unregistered players and the alleged impersonation is a clear violation of the league's rules, and RTU's actions have brought the game into disrepute.

The incident highlights the deeper issues plaguing RTU, including the unpaid salaries and entitlements that led to the first-team players' boycott.

The Ghana Football Association must take a strong stance on this issue to protect the integrity of the league and uphold the rules that govern the game.

Having already faced relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight, RTU were hammered 8-1 by Dreams with Agyenim Boateng Mensah netting five goals.