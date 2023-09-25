Real Tamale United file protest over referee's performance in Bofoakwa Tano defeat

Real Tamale United (RTU) have lodged a protest against the performance of referee Eric Sefa Antwi in their recent Ghana Premier League match against Bofoakwa Tano, which took place at the Sunyani Coronation Park over the weekend.

In a closely contested match, Real Tamale United ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat, with Bofoakwa Tano winning the game on an 86th-minute penalty kick that proved to be decisive.

RTU's protest is centred on the incident leading to the penalty kick, which they consider to be dubious.

They argue that the centre referee's decisions throughout the game were unfavourable and that these calls hindered their efforts and game plan.

The club have suggested that the referee's actions were premeditated to favour the home side, granting them all three points.

In their press release, RTU called on the Review Committee of the Ghana Football Association to expedite the review of the entire match and, if necessary, impose appropriate sanctions.

The protest reflects RTU's commitment to fair play and a desire to ensure that the outcome of the match accurately reflects the performance on the field.