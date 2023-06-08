GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Real Tamale United players threaten to boycott final GPL match over unpaid salaries

Published on: 08 June 2023
Real Tamale United players have boycotted training ahead of their final match of the season following the management's inability to settle some salary arrears believed to be owed from last season.

According to sources close to Ghanasoccernet, the players are owed three months but a change in management has made it difficult to be cleared.

The players have now decided to demonstrate in a critical moment of the season when the team are expected to be preparing for their final match of the season in the Ghana Premier League status.

The Chief Executive Officer had failed to redeem his promise of paying the owed players even before their previous match against Hearts of Oak.

The Real Tamale United players have threatened not to play the last game against King Faisal due to the accumulation of unpaid salaries and the disappointment caused by unfulfilled promises.

They are currently ninth on the league log and will remain in the league even if they lose their final match.

They will play against the already-relegated King Faisal at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

