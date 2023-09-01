Real Tamale United snap up midfielder Abuu Mohammed from Wa Suntaa

Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United have bolstered their roster with the signing of Abuu Mohammed from Wa Suntaa.

The club announced on Thursday, the midfielder has penned a two-year contract.

He becomes the club’s sixth transfer in the off-season before the start of the season.

RTU have already acquired Mohammed Iddriss, Alhassan Rauf, Christian Gyan, Yussif Abdul Ganiu and Faisal Gariba

Head Coach Abdulai Abdul Mumin saw his side thrashed lower-division Frankfurt City FC 4-0 on Wednesday in their second pre-season match.

Their first pre-season game was a 1-1 tie with Dreams Tamale.