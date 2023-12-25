Real Tamale United struggling due to immaturity, says coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai has cited immaturity as the main reason for his team's poor performance this season.

RTU are currently in the relegation zone in the Ghana Premier League, as they occupy the 17th spot with 14 points from 15 games. They have won four games.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on Sunday. Abdul Mumin acknowledged that his team's lack of experience has been a major factor in their struggles. "You realize we have a young team, so the immaturity is part of what is affecting our play," he said.

To address this issue, Abdul Mumin revealed that RTU will be seeking to add more experienced players to their squad during the second half of the season. "Definitely, we will go in for more experienced players," he confirmed.

This move is seen as a bid to strengthen the team and improve their fortunes in the league. Despite their struggles, RTU have shown flashes of promise, and with the addition of more experienced players, they may be able to turn their season around and avoid relegation.