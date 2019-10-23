Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu admits tough start to life in Spain

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has admitted he struggled during his early days in Spain after joining Real Valladolid.

The 20-year-old moved to the Spanish top-flight side in 2017 from African Talent and for two years, he mainly featured for the youth team.

But this season, Salisu has become a mainstay of Real Valladolid’s first team in La Liga, starting in all nine of the club’s games this season.

“[My early days in Spain were] very difficult. I remember the first time I landed in Valladolid on October 4, 2017, it was very cold and that day, I trained in the afternoon,” Salisu said in a video interview released by his club.

“I found it very difficult because the weather and environment were very different from that of Ghana but bit by bit I’ve gotten used to it.

“I didn’t expect that [quick development into a first-team regular]. I remember I was being advised to keep working hard so I could play in the first team in one or two years. And I was like ‘one or two years is very early’. I said maybe three or four years.

“The important thing is the mentality – when it is good, you can do it.”