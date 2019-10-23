Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu credits coach Gonzalez Soriano for impressive form

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has attributed his impressive start to the season to Real Valladolid coach Gonzalez Soriano.

The 20-year-old has earned plaudits for his fine start to the campaign and has been tagged among the revelations of the season.

He made his La Liga debut in a 2-1 matchday one triumph over Real Betis, almost two years after moving from Ghana to Spain.

“I thank Real Valladolid for the opportunity given to me and coach Sergio [Gonzalez Soriano] for the trust he has [in] me,” said Salisu.

“I really appreciate it because it was not easy to trust.

“A central defender’s [position] is very dangerous because when you lose the ball, they [opponents] are going to score, so it was not easy to be trusted and be played for the first time.

Salisu, who mainly featured for Valladolid’s youth team last season, has so far started in all nine of the club’s La Liga games this season.