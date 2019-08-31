GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 31 August 2019
Real Valladolid prodigy Mohammed Salisu honestly admits he's NOT ready for Black Stars
Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu says playing for the senior national team remains a 'distant dream' despite his impressive early season form in the Spanish La Liga for Real Valladolid.

Salisu has played full throttle for the White and Violets in their opening two matches.

His last performance against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu earned him rave reviews.

The 20-year-old Kumasi-born has been described as the next big time for international football but he is not getting carried away.

''For now, I don't have thoughts of the national team. Maybe in the future. Or maybe for the U23 but not the Black Stars. As for the Black Stars, not now,'' the centre back told Footballmadeinghana.

The former African Talent Football Academy player landed in Real Valladolid in October 2017, started with the U19 side before being promoted to the B side.

