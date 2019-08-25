GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Real Valladolid promising star Mohammed Salisu hailed by Brazil's World Cup winning legend Ronaldo

Published on: 25 August 2019
Real Valladolid promising star Mohammed Salisu hailed by Brazil's World Cup winning legend Ronaldo
Mohammed Salisu and Brazil legend Ronaldo

Brazil legend Ronaldo is a huge admirer of Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Salisu who plays for his club Real Valladolid.

Two-time World Cup winner is the majority owner of the Spanish La Liga after splashing out £27million for a  51 per cent stake in the club.

Ronaldo ensured the club gave the 20-year-old center back a contract extension until June 2022.

Salisu has shown a lot of promise and on Saturday he produced a decent performance in their 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.

He has played in the opening two matches of the 2019/20 season.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments