Real Valladolid promising star Mohammed Salisu hailed by Brazil's World Cup winning legend Ronaldo

Brazil legend Ronaldo is a huge admirer of Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Salisu who plays for his club Real Valladolid.

Two-time World Cup winner is the majority owner of the Spanish La Liga after splashing out £27million for a 51 per cent stake in the club.

Ronaldo ensured the club gave the 20-year-old center back a contract extension until June 2022.

Salisu has shown a lot of promise and on Saturday he produced a decent performance in their 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.

He has played in the opening two matches of the 2019/20 season.