Real Valladolid star Mohammed Salisu handed Ghana debut call-up

Defender Mohammed Salisu has been rewarded a maiden call-up to the Black Stars following a stellar campaign in the Primera La Liga.

The 20-year-old central defender has been a favourite at the heart of defence for Real Valladolid in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Salisu has made 13 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

He netted his debut goal four days ago against SD Eibar.

Ghana face South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in a double header in the space of six days in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

Salisu could earn his very first international cap if he is selected by Kwasi Appiah for the matches.