Real Zaragoza begin process of terminating Raphael Dwamena's loan

Spanish segunda B side Real Zaragoza have began the process of ending their relationship with Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena.

The striker was hit with the shocking news of being diagnosed of a heart defect, which has ruled him out of football indefinitely.

The club is performing further test to know the exact extent of his heart problem but Real Zaragoza are already in the market in search of the forward's replacement.

Dwamena is on loan from La Liga side Levante but his future at the club remains uncertain after the news of his heart problem broke.

He is expected to return to Levante but the club will now decide the way forward for the Ghana international.

The former FC Zurich striker was first detected to be having a heart problem when his move to English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion fell through.

He returned to Zurich where his outstanding performances earned him a move to La Liga to play for Levante.