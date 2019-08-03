Real Zaragoza coach Vicente Moreno calm over hype surrounding in-form Raphael Dwamena

Real Zaragoza coach Vicente Moreno is calm over hype surrounding new signing Raphael Dwamena following the striker's goalscoring form in their pre-season games.

Dwamena joined the Whites on a season-long loan from Spanish La Liga outfit UD Levante.

The move is expected to help the 23-year-old churn out more playing time after failing to break into the Frogs team last season.

The left-footed striker has quickly endeared himself with the club's fans following his consistent goalscoring display in their last five pre-season games.

The performance of the Ghana international has prompted a section of their fans to dream about winning promotion to the top-flight league in the coming campaign.

However, coach Moreno says he is taking things calmly but believes Dwamena's partnership with Colombian poacher Luis Suárez will help them achieve their aim this term.

"They are very good. They perfectly fit my demands and my taste. They will help us to grow a lot, ”said the coach, who also said: “ I am not worried about the euphoria with Dwamena because I know this is football."

Dwamena has netted an impressive 11 goals in 5 pre-season matches for the side.