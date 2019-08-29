Real Zaragoza manager Víctor Fernández keeps faith in Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena

Real Zaragoza manager Víctor Fernández is confident Ghana forward Rapaheal Dwamena will come good at the club after two games in the Segunda Division without a goal.

The lanky forward was the toast of Zaragoza fans in the preseason scoring at free will, but the Ghanaian attacker has struggled to produced the same form in the league.

Fans of the club are calling for the striker to be dropped ahead of the game against Elche on Friday.

However, manager Víctor Fernández is keeping faith in the on-loan Levante forward insisting the player will start on Friday.

Despite disclosing the attacker will keep his place in the starting line up, the 58-year old was quick to add the team might bring in another striker to add competition to the team.

Raphael Dwamena joined the Blanquillos in the summer transfer window on a season long loan from La Liga side Levante.