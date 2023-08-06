Real Zaragoza pursue Ghanaian defender Joseph Kinful from Bechem United

Real Zaragoza have taken official steps to secure the services of Bechem United's talented centre-back, Joseph Kindful.

The 21-year-old Ghanaian's impressive performances have caught the attention of the Spanish club, prompting them to reach out to Bechem United.

Kinful's football prowess has been evident through his consistent presence on the field, having participated in 32 matches for Bechem United.

Notably, he even managed to contribute a goal to his team's efforts, underscoring his potential and further solidifying Real Zaragoza's interest in recruiting him.

In pursuit of this promising acquisition, discussions have been initiated between the Spanish club and the Ghana Premier League outfit. Kinful himself has shown enthusiasm for the move, marking a significant milestone in his football journey as he looks forward to embarking on this new chapter in Spain.

Real Zaragoza's potential addition of Kinful represents a strategic move to improve their defensive capabilities and tap into the young Ghanaian's talents as they seek to bolster their roster.