Real Zaragoza sign Javi Puado as Raphael Dwamena's replacement

Spanish side Real Zaragoza have signed Espanyol forward Javi Puado as replacement for Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena.

The 21-year moves to Zaragoza on loan for the rest of the season after Raphael Dwamena was diagnosed of a heart problem.

Dwamena is still awaiting the full results of his heart tests, before proceeding to make a decision about his future in the sport.

Even though medics have advised him to stop playing.

Real Zaragoza are expected to complete the process of parting ways with the Ghanaian in the coming days.

However coach Victor Fernandez confirmed the arrival of the striker after their 1-0 defeat to Albecete, insisting they can't rely on only forward Luis Suarez.

“Today is an example of why that player comes. It has speed, it has verticality and goal. We cannot depend solely and exclusively on Luis Suarez,” says Victor Fernandez.

"I think today's game is the answer to why we have looked for a midfield player upwards," he added.