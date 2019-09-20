Real Zaragoza striker Raphael Dwamena happy to rediscover goal scoring form

Ghana and Real Zaragoza attacker Raphael Dwamena is happy to have found his scoring boots for the Spanish club

Dwamena is on loan to Real Zaragoza from La Liga side Levante and has scored two goals for the club this season in the league

In his first pre-match interview with the club the 24-year old admitted to been happy after scoring for the club "Happy about the goals and the results of the team" , although he pointed out that "we still have a lot to improve . "

He continued by saying he feels better if the team wins than to take the personal glory when he scores "more comfortable and more settled" in the team after these first months of work with his teammates

"It is logical for a forward, if you score goals you feel better and that is why I am happy, but the most important thing is the Club, and if the team wins we all feel more comfortable; I don't care if I don't score while the team wins . "

On his thought about the La Liga 2 he said, "the game is harder and I'm working on that to fit better in the category "

The Black Stars striker also revealed that he has a good communication and coordination with Kagawa and Luis Suarez

Dwamena has played five matches this season for Zaragoza and scored two goals.