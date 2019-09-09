Real Zaragoza striker Raphael Dwamena named Hyundai Man-of-the-Match after remarkable display in win over AD Alcorcón

Real Zaragoza forward Raphael Dwamena was chosen as the Hyundai Player of the match during their 3-0 win over AD Alcorcón in the Spanish LaLiga SmartBank on Sunday.

Dwamena silenced the Alcorcón fans at the Estadio Municipal de Santo Domingo after he handed Real Zaragoza a 12th minute lead.

Further goals from Luis Javier Suárez Charris and Carlos Vigaray sealed the victory for the away side.

The Ghana international was a thorn in the flesh of the opponents defenders throughout the 90 minutes hence was adjudged Hyundai best player of the game.

Dwamena has made four appearances for Real Zaragoza since joining them on loan from Levante UD this summer.