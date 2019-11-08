Real Zaragoza struggling to cope without ‘heart-troubled’ Raphael Dwamena

Real Zaragoza are greatly feeling the absence of injured striker Raphael Dwamena in the ongoing Spanish Segunda Division.

The Romareda Stadium outfit were dealt a big blow last month following reports that top marksman Raphael Dwamena will be sidelined for unforeseeable future after he was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Dwamena was the side’s live-wire during the early stages of the league — having a hand in most of their goals.

However, since the news broke out of the Ghana international striker’s plight, Victor Fernandez’s men have picked just two wins in five games.

The recent poor results have left the team in 5th position but with a great chance of winning promotion to the elite league.