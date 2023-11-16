Recent form may not matter in Ghana's game against Madagascar - Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has downplayed the significance of Ghana's poor form as they gear up to face Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in their first match of the qualifiers on Friday, November 17, 2023 but it is their recent form that has raised concerns.

They lost two consecutive games to Mexico and the United States last month during the international break piling pressure on them to redeem themselves in their next assignment.

While Arhinful acknowledges the poor performances of the team in recent times he also believes that the team could turn things around in the game.

"Our recent performance especially the friendly matches we played in America, it didn't go well that doesn't mean tomorrow's match will not go well. I think the coach and technical men by now have identified the things that we didn't do well don't forget that the players that we have called are not the same players that we called for the previous match," Arhinful told Peace FM.

Ghana will need to top the group to qualify for the next World Cup directly with games against Comoros, Mali, Chad and the Central African Republic all coming up.