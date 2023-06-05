Recent form of Black Stars players a 'worry' - Asamoah Gyan ahead of Ghana - Madagascar clash

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed grave concern regarding the form of Ghanaian players named to the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar.

Ghana will play Madagascar in their penultimate qualification game on June 18 in order to secure a place in next year's tournament, which will be held in Ivory Coast.

Gyan however believes a number of the players among Chris Hughton's latest 24-man did not end their seasons well in their respective clubs which could affect the team's performance against Madagascar.

“This latter stages of the leagues, you saw players form dropping which is a bit of a worry,” he told Joy Sports.

“When you come to the national team, it’s a different thing altogether. I’m sure they have played for quite a long time and they know how to do everything together.

“Everything is okay but I am a bit worried about this recent form that our players are having.”

Ghana are a win away from securing a place in the next AFCON to be held in Ivory Coast as they lead Group E with eight points followed by Centra; African Republic and Angola.