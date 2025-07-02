Record-breaking FIFA Club World Cup reaches two millionth fan milestone

• Atlanta, Georgia resident Francisco Mendoza identified as two millionth fan while attending round of 16 match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

• First game with his family since they arrived in Atlanta becomes even more memorable as Mexico legend Luis Hernández greets the Mendozas pitch side

• Featuring great teams and novel storylines, the new FIFA Club World Cup™ has captured the football world’s imagination

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is generating unmistakable momentum on the pitch and in the stands as it moves through the knockout rounds and on Tuesday 1 July, the inaugural 32-team championship hit another historic milestone: its two millionth fan.

The tournament’s enthralling round of 16 concluded at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium as CF Monterrey and Borussia Dortmund played for a spot in the quarter-finals, and it was an especially meaningful evening for Rayados supporter Francisco Mendoza.

What promised to be a memorable night out with his wife, Paola, and daughters, Megan and Erika, became even more momentous when Francisco was identified as the inclusive tournament’s two millionth fan.

Now Atlanta residents, the Mendozas were greeted by Mexican football icon Luis Hernández. El Matador, Mexico’s all-time leading FIFA World Cup™ goalscorer alongside Javier Hernández who played for Monterrey early in his legendary career, took a pre-match photo with the family as the teams warmed up just metres away.

“I’m still shaking. That was an experience I will never forget,” said Francisco. “My family have only just been able to join me in Atlanta, and this is our first game together as a family – so this is now a memory we will have together for a lifetime. I will get that photograph framed immediately. Thank you to FIFA for making this moment happen.”

It really is the fans who have been making it happen throughout the FIFA Club World Cup, which brought 32 elite teams to 11 U.S. Host Cities for a month of unforgettable competition.

With more than two million fans passing through the gates of 12 spectacular stadiums, an average of more than 35,000 per match reveals the extent to which the new FIFA Club World Cup has captured the collective imagination.

“It’s really exciting to be here – fabulous. So much energy and adrenaline from all the fans, all thrilled to see their players,” Paola Mendoza said. “To see their favourite team,” Megan interjected. “Exactly,” Paola added. “Or just to support the one from their country. It’s something incredible, exciting.” Erika made sure to let everyone know that she was eager to see Monterrey defender Sergio Ramos.

“It was incredible. I’m still surprised,” Erika exclaimed. Mexico and Germany are traditional footballing nations whose love for the game is renowned, but the Dortmund v. Monterrey match marked just the second time that clubs from those two countries met in official competition.

That’s the proven appeal of the FIFA Club World Cup, which has brought together a diverse array of teams, players, styles and stories in unprecedented fashion.

The largest FIFA Club World Cup 2025 attendance so far was 80,619 for the Paris Saint-Germain v. Atlético de Madrid group-stage clash at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles. Four of the next six biggest crowds turned out for tantalising intercontinental clashes:

70,248 – Real Madrid C.F. v. CF Pachuca, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

65,574 – Paris Saint-German v. Inter Miami CF, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

64,811 – FC Salzburg v. Real Madrid C.F., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

63,587 – FC Bayern München v. CA Boca Juniors, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

62,415 – Real Madrid C.F. v. Al Hilal, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

62,149 – Real Madrid C.F. v. Juventus FC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

With seven matches scheduled after 1 July, there is still plenty of action to come and fans can secure their tickets at FIFA.com/tickets. For those who cannot get to the stadium, DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, is making every FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match free to fans anywhere in the world.

The Mendozas won’t need a TV on Saturday 5 July. FIFA gave the family of fans four complimentary tickets to the mouthwatering FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern München back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fifa.com