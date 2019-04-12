GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Record of the 24 qualified teams for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 12 April 2019
Black Stars of Ghana

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Egypt on Friday with 24 team participating in the tournament for the first time following an expansion.

So how have the countries performed before?

The tournament will feature 24 teams, an increase from the 16 that took part in the event in Gabon 2017.

There will be three debutants this year in Burundi, Madagascar and Mauritania.

The hosts, Egypt, are the most experienced and decorated side competing, having won the Afcon seven times, most recently in 2010.

Five-time winners and holders Cameroon - now managed by Clarence Seedorf - will also be there to defend their title.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams
Team Finals appearance Previous best
Algeria 18th Winners (1990)
Angola 8th Quarter-finals (2008, 2010)
Benin 4th Group stage (2004, 2008, 2010)
Burundi 1st Debut
Cameroon 19th Winners (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)
DR Congo 19th Winners (1968, 1974)
Egypt 24th Winners (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)
Ghana 22nd Winners (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)
Guinea 12th Runners-up (1976)
Guinea-Bissau 2nd Group stage (2017)
Ivory Coast 23rd Winners (1992, 2015)
Kenya 6th Group stage (1972, 1988, 1990, 1992, 2004)
Madagascar 1st Debut
Mali 11th Runners-up (1972)
Mauritania 1st Debut
Morocco 17th Winners (1976)
Namibia 3rd Group stage (1998, 2008)
Nigeria 18th Winners (1980, 1994, 2013)
Senegal 15th Runners-up (2002)
South Africa 10th Winners (1996)
Tanzania 2nd Group stage (1980)
Tunisia 19th Winners (2004)
Uganda 7th Runners-up (1978)
Zimbabwe 4th Group stage (2004, 2006, 2017)

