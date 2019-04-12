Record of the 24 qualified teams for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Egypt on Friday with 24 team participating in the tournament for the first time following an expansion.

So how have the countries performed before?

The tournament will feature 24 teams, an increase from the 16 that took part in the event in Gabon 2017.

There will be three debutants this year in Burundi, Madagascar and Mauritania.

The hosts, Egypt, are the most experienced and decorated side competing, having won the Afcon seven times, most recently in 2010.

Five-time winners and holders Cameroon - now managed by Clarence Seedorf - will also be there to defend their title.