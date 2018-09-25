Record of top foreign scorers in Egypt top-flight league, Ghanaians dominate

Ghanaians have dominated the highest scoring foreign players in the Egyptian Premier League.

Former Zamalek star Ernest Papa Arko leads the chase with 61 goals and closely followed by red-hot Misr El -Maqasa striker John Antwi.

Felix Ahmed Aboagye is ranked 5th with 52 goals while Nana Poku is ranked 9th with 35 goals.

Here are the top 10 foreign scorers in the Egyptian Premier League.

1. Ernest Papa Arko (Ghana) - 61 goals

2. John Antwi (Ghana) 60 goals

3. Bupa Mensuah (Nigeria) 57 goals

4. Chirino Mansari (Sierra Leone) 54 goals

5. Ahmed Felix (Ghana) 52 goals

6. Vincent de Vonne (Côte d'Ivoire) 41 goals

7. Ali Mohsen (Yemen) 35 goals

8. Flavio (Angola) scored 35 goals with Al Ahli

9. Nana Poku (Ghana) 35 goals

10. Mohamed Koufi (Burkina Faso) 33 goals

11. Stanley (Nigeria) 33 goals

12. John Otaka (Nigeria) 32 goals