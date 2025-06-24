Recruitment Committee to work closely with coach Didi Dramani to decide Hearts of Oak transfers

Hearts of Oak's newly formed recruitment committee will work closely with coach Didi Dramani to guide the club's player selection process.

The committee's role is to help rebuild and strengthen the team through data-driven recruitment.

Dramani wants to personally assess the entire squad before making any final decisions on player transfers.

"He wants to see everybody for a period before making his technical decision as to who stays who leaves on loan who goes where and who comes in," Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo explained.

The recruitment strategy will focus on enhancing key areas within the team, with some players potentially being let go if they don't fit the club's long-term objectives. Dramani's assessment will inform the committee's decisions on player transfers.

Dramani has begun training with the players, aiming to evaluate their abilities before deciding on transfers. This will help him determine the team's strengths and weaknesses.