Red Bull Salzburg invite WAFA SC U18 for 'training and formation experience'

WAFA SC U18 have landed at Red Bull Salzburg for a 14-day training and formation experience programme.

This is to cement the relationship between the renowned soccer in Ghana and the Austrian side.

A statement read: ''The group is invited to a training and formation experience, to visit our facilities and have two competitive friendly matches against our youth teams of our club.''

WAFA will play two test matches against Red Bull AKA U18 on Friday, 18 October, 2019 and then engage USK Anif four days later.

On Wednesday, 23 October, the youngsters will the UEFA Champions League between RB Salzburg and Napoli and before that will be the UEFA Youth League clash between the two sides.