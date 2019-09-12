Red Bull Salzburg-owned Gideon Mensah: Barcelona wanted to sign me

Ghana youth international Gideon Mensah has revealed there was truth in reports that Spanish champions Barcelona wanted to sign him during the summer transfer window.

The Red Bull Salzburg left back popped up on radar of the Catalan giants after impressive displays against Real Madrid and Chelsea in pre-season friendly matches.

The wires reported Barca discussed a temporary switch that would see the 21-year-old train with their first team and play for the club's second team in the Spanish Segunda B.

But no offer was put on the table and the move was described as a hoax but Mensah has clarified matters.

''Yes it was true but the only thing that will keep people doubting was they never came to Red Bull to make a proposal but I had a call from one guy [agent] that they are working on this for me and that it was true and they had to make a board meeting,’’ Mensah told Footballmadeinghana.com

''The next day I saw news on the Internet. One guy sent it to me from Ghana I and opened it and I read Gideon might go the Barcelona B and trained with the first and I called this agent and asked ‘‘Did you tell anybody about this move?’’ He was like No and then he calls Spain and in Spain it was also in the press because there was one scout from Barcelona who published the news out already.

''The only was that they (Barcelona) didn’t come to Red Bull.''

Mensah has joined Belgian top-flight side Zulte Waragem on a season-long loan deal.

He was a member of the Ghana squad which eliminated Algeria on Tuesday to book a qualification spot for the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations tournament.