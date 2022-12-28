Red Bull Salzburg recall Ghanaian teen Amankwah Forson from loan at SCR Altach

Ghanaian teen sensation, Amankwah Forson has returned to parent club Red Bull Salzburg after the Austrian giants decided to end his loan spell at SCR Altach.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was on loan at Altach till the end of the season, but Salzburg exercised the option of recalling the player in the winter transfer window.

Forson has been in great form for Altach, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 18 matches.

"Amankwah Forson returns to Salzburg from SCR Altach and will strengthen our squad in the spring. We have thus taken the contractually agreed option with the Vorarlbergers to end the loan of the 19-year-old attacking player early," wrote Red Bull in an official statement.

He is expected to join the first team of Red Bull Salzburg for the rest of the season, after showing great potential in the Austrian league.

Forson joined Red Bull Salzburg in 2018, but went through the youth set up, where he played for FC Liefring.