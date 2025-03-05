Red-hot Benjamin Tetteh scores again as NK Maribor beat Aluminij to reach Slovenian Cup last 8

Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh continued his red-hot run in Slovenia after leading NK Maribor to the quarter-final of the Cup competition.

The Black Stars forward scored his second goal in the Slovenia Cup and his eight of the campaign as Maribor defeated giants Aluminij 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

Tetteh finished expertly following a quick one-two with his teammate in the 57th minute of the encounter.

The hosts scored again moments later through Hilal Soudani but the veteran Algerian striker was ruled offside.

Soudani responded with a late strike as Maribor progressed to the last eight of the Slovenian Cup.

Tetteh, who joined the club in September 2024, has been on a good run of form, scoring six goals in ten league games while adding two in the Slovenian Cup.

The lanky forward is currently on loan from French outfit FC Metz.