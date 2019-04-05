Red-hot Caleb Ekuban scores as Trabzonspor thump Antalyaspor in Turkish top-flight

On-loan Caleb Ekuban continued his purple patch of scoring form in Trabzonspor's 4-1 win over Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.

The Ghana international striker scored in the 58th minute to give the home side the lead after coming back from a ninth minute goal scored by Souleymane Doukara.

Nigerian Anthony Nwakaeme had equalized for the Trabzonspor after 21 minutes.

In stoppage time, Murat Akpınar scored the fourth goal.

Ekuban- who lasted the entire duration of the match-has now scored five goals in 22 league appearances.