Red-hot forward Ibrahim Sadiq strikes again as BK Hacken progress in UEFA Champions League qualifiers

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Sadiq cannot stop scoring as he got on the scoresheet again for BK Hacken in their UEFA Champions League qualification game against The New Saints.

Hacken wrapped up their progress to the next round of the qualifications after completing a double over the Walsh giants with a 2-0 victory at the Park Hall on Tuesday evening.

The Swedish champions sailed through to the next stage with a 5-1 aggregate scoreline, having beaten The New Saints 3-1 in the first leg.

Sadiq scored in the fourth consecutive match as put the visitors in front after 19 minutes with a half-volley to beat goalkeeper Connor Roberts.

Swedish teenage forward Momodou Lamin Sonko rounded off the victory for Hacken when he scored the final goal of the match in stoppage-time with an assist from defender Tomas Totland.

Sadiq lasted 80 minutes in the game after he came off for Norwegian forward Ola Kamara to replace him.

The former Ghana U17 and U20 player has bagged 13 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions this season so far.