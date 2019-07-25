Red hot forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores again as Red Star Belgrade HJK in UCL qualifying game

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom was on target for Red Star Belgrade as the Serbs defeated HJK Helsinki in the UEFA Champions League qualifying stage.

The 26-year old former Juventus attacker opened the scoring for the Serbian champions in the 26th minute after firmly heading in from an Ivanic cross.

The home side, Red Star were given an early scare after HJK Helsinki had the ball in their net just 15 minutes into the game but it was rightfully disallowed due to an offside.

Bakye-Yiadom's goal sent the Red and Whites into the break with the upper hand.

Both side returned from the break a bit lackluster as the tempo of the game dropped significantly.

However, it was the Serbians who took advantage of their teeming home support as coach Vladan Milovejic introduced Milan Jevtović and Milan Pavkov.

The latter doubled the lead on the stroke of full time after taking opportunity of a disastrous defending from the Finish side.

Richmond Boakye Yiadom played 72 minutes of the game with Evans Mensah, the other Ghanaian in the game coming off on 90 minutes for HJK.