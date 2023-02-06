Red-hot Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil delighted to reach ten league goals after Genk beat Gent

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has shared his excitement after reaching ten goals and ten assists in the Belgium First Division A league.

The Black Stars forward achieved the feat after scoring for KRC Genk in the thrilling game against KAA Gent on Sunday night.

"Solid team performance last night! Thank God for number 10. Eyes on the next hurdle," he wrote on Twitter.

Korean midfielder Hyun Seok-Hong scored the opening goal of the match in the 9th minute before Paintsil drew level fourteen minutes later.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian received a pass from Patrik Hrosovsky before getting one-on-one with the goalkeeper. His dummy grounds the goalkeeper as he lifted the ball over into the net.

Genk got themselves into the lead for the first time in the game after Nigerian midfielder Yira Sor found the back of the net in the 67th minute.

New signing Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare increased the advantage for the visitors in the 86th minute with Laurent Depoitre pulling one back two minutes from full-time.

Paintsil has scored in each of the last three league matches, taking his tally in the season to 10 goals and 10 assists in 20 appearances.