Red-hot Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante opens up after netting belter against Bristol City

English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has praised his West Bromwich Albion teammates after travelling to Bristol City to secure all three points.

The 23-year-old, who won the November goal of the month in the English championship, netted a stunner in the 2-0 victory at Aston Gate.

Reacting to his penchant for classic goals, the West Brom forward said it was instinctive while admitting it is difficult to choose between Monday's strike and his acrobatic goal against Stoke City.

“A few of the boys have asked me that,” he told West Bromwich Albion TV. “I was surprised they got put in the same category, but thinking about it – they’re both my babies and I love both of them!

“When I’m running in-behind, it’s sort of instinctive. That’s when I feel like I’m in my element.

“Tom (Rogic) always manages to find me. We’ve got good, productive players who can always create those chances.

“I went through on goal, I sort of had a look up and the goalkeeper had started coming, and when I saw him step back I thought ‘yeah, it’s on’ and just went for it.

“I tend to sometimes try things, and it could have gone anywhere really, but I’m just happy that it went in.

“Obviously I started the game on the bench. Looking on, the way that we started the game is testament to the work that the boys have put in.

“We came in on Christmas Day. A lot of people might see that and have had their heads down about it, but I can only say credit to the boys because there was no complaining. You can tell by the way we started the game.

“It was definitely an amazing performance. It was structured well, we applied ourselves and worked together.

“There’s an amazing feeling around the place because we know that the preparation we put in, the tactical advice that we’re given, and the boys’ application, means that on any given day we can compete – and we expect that from ourselves.

“We know that we’re not where we want to be in the league, but we can see the progress that’s been made.

“There’s only one direction we want to push. Day in, day out we want to put as much towards that as possible.

“It was incredible. We’re just so happy for the fans. Thank you for all of your support, it definitely pays off. We’ve seen that.

“The energy around the place, it starts off in the crowd and it’s contagious. So we’ll look forward to that continuing and see you soon.”

Watch goal below: