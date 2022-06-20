Red-hot Ghanaian forward Naeem Mohammed eyes move to Swedish topflight side

Top scorer in the Swedish Etan Norra league, Naeem Mohammed is already dreaming of a move to the Allsvenskan.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has netted 13 goals in 13 first division games for Sandviken this season.

His rich run of form has seen him attract interest from several clubs with the red-hot attacker ready to listen to offers.

"I dream of playing in the Allsvenskan," he told Defle Dagblad.

"It's part of me to score goals. I like it and it motivates me. I try to do as many as I can. I know that I have my eyes on me and it was time for me to leave Sandviken before the season,

"It's all about which club contacts me. I would happily welcome any Allsvenskan team to contact me. I look forward to it.

"It is clear that I want to stay in Sandviken to make clear what I started with Sandviken. It's no big deal to leave and move on if that happens. If any good team in the Allsvenskan wants my signature, I will not say no to it. It's such a chance I'm dreaming of."