Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo provides assist in Elfsborg's draw against BK Hacken

In-form midfielder, Michael Baidoo, continued his blistering form in the Swedish league after providing an assist in the eight goal thriller between Elfsborg against BK Hacken.

The 23-year-old provided an assist in the 4-4 draw against giants BK Hacken over the weekend. He played 85 minutes and was on target in the previous game against Molde in Europe.

Baidoo started and was in fine form as the the two sides shared the spoils in an epic encounter.

Johan Hammar's own goal gave Elfsborg the lead just five minutes into the game but it did not last as Alexander Jeremejeff levelled two minutes later.

A minute later Rasmus Alf restored Elfsborg's lead and just after the break the Bees equalized through Leo Vaisanen.

Alexander Jeremejeff gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the gam before Michael Baidoo served Sven Aron Gudjohnsen to make it 3-3.

Jeremejeff completed his hat-trick with seven minutes remaining but Elfsborg fought back to score with two minutes left through Jacob Ondrejka.