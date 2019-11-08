Red-hot Ghanaian sensation Myron Boadu is second youngest player with three goals in an European competition this season

Red-hot AZ Alkmaar forward Myron Boadu is the second youngest player with three goals in an European main stage competition this year.

The 18-year-old Ghanaian is just behind Arsenal Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli.

Boadu is on fire, grabbing a brace and providing an assist in the side 5-0 romp over Astana in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

AZ Alkmaar dominated the opening minutes of the encounter against the Kazakh champions at their own backyard.

The Dutch side’s dominance paid dividends in the 29th minute when Myron Boadu gave them the lead — connecting to Dani de Wit’s pass.

Fredrik Midtsjø extended AZ’s advantage seven minutes after recess before Oussama Idrissi tapped in Boadu’s pass five minutes later to make it 3-0 for the visitors.

The Dutch outfit continued battering their opponents with possession before adding to their tally through Pantelis Chizjnitsjenko in the 76th minute.

Boadu who opened the floodgate ensured he closed it with a superb strike a minute later.