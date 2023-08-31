Red-hot Ibrahim Osman scores to send FC Nordsjaelland in Europa Conference League group stage

Ghanaian teen sensation, Ibrahim Osman continued his high-flying start to the season after netting the winner for FC Nordsjaelland in their game against Partizan Beograd in the Europa Conference League.

The 18-year-old's first half striker sent the Danish outfit into the group stage of the competition after a 6-0 aggregate win over the Serbians.

Osman powered home from a Jeppe Tverskov assist to put the game beyond Partizans in front of their own fans.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate finishes off a brilliant week after making the Team of the Week and Team of the Month on Denmark.

He is seen as the replacement for Ernest Nuamah, who recently left to join French giants Olympique Lyonnais.

Just like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ernest Nuamah, the skillful winger is destined for the bigger stage with his enormous talent.

Meanwhile, Nordsjaelland will find out their opponents for the group stage of the Europa Conference League in the draw to be made on Friday.