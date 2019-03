Striker Karim Sadat continued his rich scoring form for Swedish side Halmstads BK in their 1-0 friendly win over Elfsborg on Saturday.

Sadat's solitary goal was recorded in the 42nd minute.

He has been in form for the club in pre-season and in the Swedish Cup.

Two weeks ago, he got the consolation goal for Halmstads BK in their 2-1 defeat to AFC Eskilstuna.