Red-hot Los Angeles forward Latif Blessing suffers injury blow

Ghanaian forward Latif Atta Blessing could miss Los Angeles FC Sunday's Major League Soccer clash with Orlando City due to injury.

The in-form diminutive hitman picked an injury in Los Angeles' 2-2 draw at Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old grabbed a goal in the 5th minute of the match but was replaced by Joao Moutinho on the 65th minute mark after suffering an injury.

Blessing's absence will be a blow to Bob Bradley's outfit after netting an impressive three goals in his last five games.

He has scored four goals in 17 appearances to help the Los Angeles-based side to 3rd place in the Western Conference of the MLS.