Red-hot Mohammed Sofo switches attention to Atlanta United clash

New York Red Bulls forward Mohammed Sofo is looking forward to the next Major League Soccer game against Atlanta United following his red-hot run in the championship.

The 20-year-old forward scored in back-to-back games for Red Bulls as they stretched their winning run to three games following victory against Charlotte FC.

Sofo has now netted four goals in nine MLS games, enjoying a breakthrough campaign in the United States.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Sofo celebrated their latest win, praising the togetherness in the team.

"+ 3 Togetherness and Mentality! All focus shifts to Saturday," he posted on social media.

The former Guidars FC winger is expected to start against Atlanta United, having impressed manager Sandro Schwarz since joining the first team.

Sofo's three goals in the US Cup has also propelled the 2024 MLS finalist to the round of 16 of the competition, where they will face FC Dallas.

This season, Sofo has netted seven goals in 11 matches across all competitions for New York Red Bulls.