Red-hot Solomon Asante named in USL Team of the Season

Ghana winger Solomon Asante has been named in the American United Soccer League (USL) First-Team All-League following his scintillating performance for Phoenix Rising.

The tricky wideman netted 13 goals and notched eight assists in 2018.

During the 2018 USL Cup Playoffs, Asante grabbed one goal and registered one assist.

The 27-year-old becomes the second player in franchise history to be named USL irst-Team All-League.

He is expected to take centre stage once again when the Arizona-based outfit square off against Louisville City FC in the USL Cup final on Thursday.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter