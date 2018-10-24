GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 October 2018
Red-hot Sparta Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh eager for big Czech derby against Slavia Prague next month

In-form Sparta Prague Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh is looking ahead of the Czech super derby against  Slavia Prague on November 4.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form since he joined the Czech side.

The former Ghana youth star bagged a brace for Sparta Prague in their 4-1 win over Mladá Boleslav on Monday night.

The Reds are just four points behind their sworn rivals and the Ghanaian is anticipating a tough clash when the two teams meet at the Generali Arena early next month.

“Yes of course. This is the biggest game in Czech Republic so I am looking forward to it.” he said.

Tetteh has scored seven goals so far this season, just for shy leading top scorer Nikolay Komlichenko.

