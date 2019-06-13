Red-Hot striker Fatawu Safiu reveals C.K Akonnor convinced him in leaving Denmark to join Kotoko

Asante Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu says he had to leave Denmark to join the Porcupine Warriors after C.K Akonnor contacted him.

The 24-year old revealed he was convinced by the former Asante Kotoko coach to end a trial in Europe to join the Kumasi based club.

According to the in-form attacker, he did not hesitate following the call from the man he calls Daddy.

“I was in Denmark, they wanted to give me a contract in January," he told footballmadeinghana.com.

“So C K Akonnor called my agent Chibsah and asked him where is Fatawu, he told him I was in Denmark doing trials and the club will sign me I January.

“So C K called me directly and asked me to play for him.

“To be honest, I didn’t want to come because I was in Denmark, why should I come home again.

“But C K is like my Daddy that is why I came and I haven’t regretted,” he concluded.

Fatawu Safiu has been the main man for the Porcupine Warriors in the GFA Special Competition after netting 8 goals in 11 appearances for the Reds.