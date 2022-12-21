Red-hot Yaw Annor scores again as Ismaily beat ENPPI in Egypt

Former Ashantigold forward Yaw Annor has netted his second goal of the Egyptian topflight league as Ismaily SC beat ENPPI.

The Ghanaian-born Togolese forward netted the opener as the Egyptian giants secured a 2-1 victory on the road.

Annor wasted no time to announce his presence in the game, after firing home in the 16th minute.

However, there was drama in the final ten minute as the referee showed three red cards, with hosts ENPPI getting two of their players sent off. Mostafa Shakshak and Khaled Reda of ENPPI saw red together with Mohamed Hassan of Ismaily.

Baher El Mohamadi scored late in the game to double the visitors lead before Ali Fawzi pulled one back for ENPPI.

Annor joined Ismaily at the end of last season but had to wait for months to make his debut.