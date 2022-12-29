Red Star Belgrade coach Miloš Milojević expects more from Osman Bukari when league resumes

Red Star Belgrade head coach Miloš Milojević expects more from Osman Bukari when the league season resumes after the break.

The 24-year-old joined the Serbian giants in the summer and has so far shown some good performances in European matches.

According to Milojević, Bukari is not effective for his side especially in the league and there are plans to get him to play at his best.

"There was no problem. Bukari is a fair guy, he does quality work. He didn't go through the entire preparation period and it showed. He is a sprinter, he cannot play in the rhythm of Wednesday-Sunday for 90 minutes, his consumption is high", Milojević said in an interview.

" In fact, he can, but he should prepare better. By vocation, he is a player who needs space, he played transitional football in France, up and down.

"We don't have that in our league. He is not that effective for us, and he is the most dangerous in European matches. We are looking to shape him and bring him to the maximum"

Bukari has scored five goals in 15 appearances this season for Red Star Belgrade.