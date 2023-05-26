GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Red Star Belgrade forward Osman Bukari delighted with Serbian Cup triumph

Published on: 26 May 2023
Red Star Belgrade forward Osman Bukari delighted with Serbian Cup triumph

Ghana forward Osman Bukari expressed his joy after helping Red Star Belgrade secure victory in the Serbian Cup on Thursday.

The Black Stars winger played the entire match as his team staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the title against Cukaricki.

The thrilling final saw midfielder Marko Docic give Cukaricki the lead with a goal in the 21st minute. However, Red Star's Serbian forward, Aleksandar Pesic, stepped up and equalised in the 61st minute.

Moments later, Pesic scored the winning goal, completing the comeback for Red Star and sealing their triumph.

After the game, Bukari took to his official Twitter page to express his gratitude and share his delight, stating, "Hard earned one, this was how it meant to us. Thank you all for your love and support and all your congratulatory messages. Alhamdullilah for everything!"

 

Bukari, who previously played for FC Nantes, has enjoyed a highly successful debut season at Red Star Belgrade.

The victory in the Serbian Cup adds to their earlier achievement of winning the Serbian league title, completing a remarkable double for the club this season.

Bukari's contributions have been immense throughout the season, with the Ghanaian netting 12 goals and providing six assists in 37 appearances across various competitions for Red Star Belgrade.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more