Red Star Belgrade forward Osman Bukari excited after 'good start' to the season in Serbia

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari has shared his excitement after an explosive start to the season with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

The Black Stars forward scored and provided an assist as the Serbian champions thrashed FK Vojvodina 5-0 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Bukari crowned a five star performance with a stunning solo after taking on four defenders before slotting home for his side's fifth.

"Great team performance and a good start for the season. First game, first goal and assist for the season. We stay focused! Alhamdulilah for everything," he wrote on Twitter after the match.

Red Star Belgrade got off to a great start after Ivorian forward Jean-Phillipe Krasso netted just 12 minutes into the game.

Just before half-time, the host doubled their lead following an own goal from Radomir Milosavljević before Krasso netted his second of the match after the break.

Bukari found Vladimir Lucic for his side's fourth before weaving his way through a sea of defenders for Rec Star's fifth goal.