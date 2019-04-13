Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom bags brace in Serbia Superliga play-off opener

In-form forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom bagged a brace as Red Star Belgrade beat Radnički in the Serbian Superliga opener.

Boakye-Yiadom scored his 12th and 13th goal of the season as the table toppers thrashed the runners up from the regular season 3-0 at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

Red Star started brightly and were nearly ahead inside five minutes after a Marko Marin pass released Milan Rodić on the left but the defender wasted the chance.

Radnički Niš put the home side under some pressure in the opening 45 minutes, but were undone by a couple of penalties.

A foul on Jovančić midway through the first half gave a chance to Richmond Boakye and the Ghanaian striker made no mistake.

Former Germany international Marko Marin was brought down in the box in first half injury time and Ben Nabouhane dispatched the penalty with the last kick of the half to double the lead for the champions.

Just three minutes into the second half Richmond Boakye got another goal - this time from open play.

Radnički were virtually killed off by Boayke's second goal and offered far less in the second forty-five minutes.

Vladan Milojević's team enjoyed even more possession and allowed few chances to the visitors.