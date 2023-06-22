Red Star Belgrade new signing midfielder Edmund Addo opens up on ambitions

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo has revealed his desire to help Red Star Belgrade achieve success in the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old signed a four-year-deal to join the Serbian giants in the summer transfer window after ending his stay with Spartak Subotica.

Addo believes his experience in Serbia for the last six months will help him settle and deliver his best for the champions.

"I remember the atmosphere and the fans, it was unreal. I will try to be even better in Zvezda than in Sherif and to help the team achieve its goals. I don't think about the competition, because I don't look at my teammates that way. We are all here for mutual success. When I get a chance on the field, I will do my best to use it," said the Ghana international.

The former Sheriff Tiraspol player has already join the team's pre-season as preparations begin for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

He joins compatriot Osman Bukari, who has been a star in Belgrade since joining the Red and Whites last season.