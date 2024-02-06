Red Star Belgrade rejects MLS clubs 10 million Euros offer for Osman Bukari

Serbian giants, Red Star Belgrade have finally decided on the future of Osman Bukari at the club despite growing interest from clubs in the Major League Soccer.

The Ghana international has been on the radar of LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire, with both clubs making an offer in the winter transfer window.

In the last 24 hours, both clubs made an offer of 10 million Euros for the pacy and tricky winger.

Representatives of both clubs met a few hours ago, and GHANASoccernet can confirm that Red Star Belgrade have decided not to sell the forward at the moment.

Information reaching your most authoritative website also reveals that the club considered the moment in time, which is a very important period in the league.

Red Star will only allow their best player to leave if they find a replacement for the Black Stars forward.

Bukari has been a key player for Red Star since joining in the summer of 2022 from Belgium outfit KAA Gent, helping the club to back-to-back league wins.

This season, Bukari has made 9 goal contributions in 16 league games while scoring two and assisting two in six UEFA Champions League matches.

The 25-year-old's current contract with Red Star expires in 2026.